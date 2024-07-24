Lisa Kudrow Opens Up About Struggles With Studio Audience Laughter on 'Friends'

Cover Images/FAYES VISION TV

The Emmy-winning actress reveals her frustrations with extended laughter made by the studio audience when she and her co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, filmed the series.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lisa Kudrow, known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom "Friends", recently opened up about a personal challenge she faced during the show's taping. Appearing on the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" and in several interviews, the 60-year-old actress expressed her irritation with the studio audience's prolonged laughter, shedding light on an issue many viewers might not have considered.

"It irritated me if they would laugh for too long," Kudrow shared. "It wasn't that funny. That's why. It wasn't an honest response, and it irritated me." Kudrow felt that extended laughter disrupted the timing of the show and wasn't genuine. This frustration was compounded by the fact that "Friends" was intended for the TV viewers at home, not the live studio audience. "Sometimes I would just look out if they'd been laughing too long, and go, 'come on'. Really angry," she revealed.

To cope with these moments, Kudrow admitted to doing "things that you hate" to fill the awkward space, such as nodding along as if to affirm her jokes. The show's warm-up act would specifically advise the audience to avoid this type of excessive laughter to maintain the show's pace. Filming each half-hour episode could take between six to eight hours, a tedious process that Kudrow noted was exacerbated by disruptions from the audience.

In a candid conversation, Kudrow also shared her initial inability to watch "Friends" due to the embarrassment of seeing herself on screen. However, following the tragic death of her co-star and friend Matthew Perry in October 2023, she found solace in revisiting the series. "After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again, because it wasn't about me. It had to do with him, for some reason," she told O'Brien.