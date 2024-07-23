'Bridgerton' Season 4 Teaser Confirms to Focus on Benedict

Netflix TV

Get ready, Bridgerton fans! Your favorite Regency-era drama is returning, and this time, it's all about the bohemian second son, Benedict Bridgerton who is played by Luke Thompson.

AceShowbiz - Netflix has officially announced that the fourth season of "Bridgerton" will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. This news was confirmed on social media, tantalizing viewers with the promise, "It has been brought to this author's attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season."

The upcoming season will introduce viewers to Benedict's romantic journey, centering on his chance encounter with a captivating "Lady in Silver" at his mother's masquerade ball. This storyline is adapted from Julia Quinn's third book, "An Offer From a Gentleman".

The show's previous seasons saw Daphne and Simon Basset's passionate love story, followed by Anthony Bridgerton's slow-burn romance with Kate Sharma, and most recently, Colin Bridgerton's endearing relationship with Penelope Featherington.

In anticipation of the new season, a teaser video was released, featuring some of Benedict's memorable moments and ending with Thompson himself being fitted for the masquerade ball. "Welcome to the marriage mart, Mr. Bridgerton," reads the caption, hinting at the romantic escapades to come.

Showrunner Jess Brownell provided more context about Benedict's evolving character arc. "We're going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world," she shared.

"There's a moment towards the end of the season where Benedict is talking to Tilley about how he doesn't want anything serious, and Tilley, in a very powerful way, says to him, 'That's OK, but it was really nice to want something for once.' "

Benedict has experienced various adventures but has never truly committed to anything. Brownell elaborated, "I think what he's starting to realize is that he also craves depth, and so Benedict reconciling breadth with depth is something we're going to dive into pretty deeply in future seasons." This journey of self-discovery and emotional depth will be a focal point in the upcoming episodes.

While the premiere date for season four has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly waiting, knowing that the series takes significant time to film, edit, and prepare for its global audience. "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," Brownell explained.