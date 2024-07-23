Comedian Lil Rey Howery 'So Proud' of His 5-Year Physical and Mental Transformation

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

Making use of Instagram on Monday, July 22, the 44-year-old comedian shares pictures of himself with his slimmed-down figure, writing, 'This is my own appreciation post for myself.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Rey Howery is "so proud" of himself after going through a five-year physical and mental transformation. When celebrating his accomplishment, the comedian detailed his hard work until he got to this point.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, July 22, the 44-year-old shared pictures of himself with his slimmed-down figure. "This is my own appreciation post for myself. I've worked really hard on myself the last 5 years physically, mentally, spiritually, professionally and personally," he began his caption.

"I'm so proud of myself. This is the best I've ever felt and looked in my whole life," he added. "Honestly. To stop drinking, eating better, working out almost every single day, writing, building a closer relationship with God, therapy and honestly accountability has taken my life to a the next level of pure happiness."

"Whatever you do please do for yourself and if you can don't take the short cut really put the work in this is a whole just straight hard work nothing else and that's the honest to God Truth," the actor continued. "Let me be an example of truly putting the work in."

Howery, born Milton Howery Jr., concluded his post by promoting his new film. "Also please go see our new movie Harold nd The Purple Crayon August 2nd in theaters everywhere. #MovieMakingRel #RelTheUpgrade #ProudOfMe."

Many have since praised Howery for his transformation. "He looks tf good! Aged backward if you ask me," one person gushed. "He went from 52 to 30," another raved, while a third added, "He looks great!!!!!!! Even looks younger!! This is what putting yourself first and loving yourself looks like."