Report: Eddie Murphy's Friends Shocked as He Turns Into a 'Henpecked' Husband for Paige Butcher

The 'Beverly Hills Cop 'actor has been engaged to the 44-year-old Australian model since 2018 and shares kids Izzy, 8, and Max, 5, with her, with the pair getting hitched earlier this month.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy reportedly shocked his friends with the changes after marrying Paige Butcher. If a new report is to be believed, the actor's pals didn't expect that he's turned into a "henpecked" husband and is totally okay with it.

"Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn't seem to mind at all, he lets her rule," a source told RadarOnline.com. "His slogan these days is 'a happy wife, a happy life,' which seems to be working for him - even if it's not exactly the Eddie his friends once knew!"

It was said that Paige's "no-nonsense attitude is what has Eddie 'hooked.' The insider went on to note, "He can be very high-maintenance, and she puts up with it to a point, but she also doesn't let him skate by without pulling his weight."

"She even has him help with household chores, which he does with a smile," the informant further claimed. "And she doesn't let him slink off to hide behind a computer when they're all clamoring for family time."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who has a massive net worth of $200 million, additionally covers all the bills. "He pays for everything, and he's happy to. Nobody ever thought they'd see Eddie be a yes-man, but it's happened!" sources told the outlet.

Eddie and Paige exchanged vows on Tuesday, July 9, in an intimate celebration in front of close family and friends. The couple reportedly wore elegant attire, with Butcher donning a lace corseted gown by Mira Zwillinger and Murphy in a white Brioni suit.

The duo began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2018. They share two children together: Izzy Oona, 8, and Max Charles, 5. This marks Murphy's second marriage and the first for Butcher.