'Veep' Creator Warns Fans Parallels to Biden's Withdrawal Are Pure Fiction

Armando Iannucci cautions fans against drawing direct comparisons between the show and recent real-life events surrounding Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - After "The Simpsons" accurately predicted Donald Trump's presidency, Armando Iannucci, the creator of "Veep", has emphasized that the Emmy Award-winning HBO series (2012-2019) was purely fictional. This clarification comes despite perceived similarities to recent developments in U.S. politics, including Joe Biden's decision not to run for reelection in 2024 and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Responding to social media commentary pointing out parallels between "Veep" and the current political landscape, Iannucci reminded fans that the show's storylines were original creations. He quoted a post that outlined a fictional scenario featuring Harris inheriting the presidency, running for re-election, and ultimately seeing a Senate tie cast the deciding vote for JD Vance as POTUS. "Don't forget we made all that up, though," Iannucci wrote.

Following Biden's endorsement of Harris, numerous fans took to social media with memes and scenes from "Veep" highlighting the parallels to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character, Vice President Selina Meyer. Iannucci responded with a humorous tweet, "Still working on the ending."

Iannucci also shared a throwback image of Dreyfus and Biden walking together at the 2014 White House Correspondent's Dinner. While some have noted similarities between "Veep" and real-life events, Iannucci stresses that these are purely coincidental.