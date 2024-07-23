 
Rob Delaney Opens Up About 'Horrific' Loss of Son Henry
The famous comedian and actor candidly discusses the tragic death of his two-year-old son, Henry, from cancer, the ongoing pain and challenges he and his family face.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rob Delaney has spoken openly about the "horrific" aftermath of his son Henry's death, describing the loss of his "beautiful" boy as a "nightmare." During an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna", the comedian and actor shared that Henry died in 2018 from a brain tumor that was diagnosed shortly after his first birthday.

Despite significant physical challenges, Delaney says Henry was a "charming, brilliant" and "gorgeous" child who brought endless joy to his family. "We say that about all of our kids, but Henry was better than other children," Delaney said. "He couldn't talk because of a tracheotomy, but he learned sign language and had his own way of communicating."

Delaney, who also wrote a memoir about his grief titled "A Heart That Works", expressed frustration with those who portray grief as an eventual resolution. "It's a nightmare and I figured the best thing I could do was to sort of elucidate how awful it is," he said. "I didn't want to prescribe it like, 'It'll all be fine,' because a lot of things aren't fine."

Delaney admitted that his heart was initially broken after Henry's death, but he couldn't bear the thought of not talking about his son. "He's my son, I'm his dad, his brothers miss him, his mom misses him, and he's still part of our family," he said. "I don't know how to not talk about him."

In a previous interview, Delaney revealed that he had worried he wouldn't be able to love his fourth son after losing Henry. However, he says he now loves his new child desperately. "But you have to feel your pain and honor it. When the feelings come, it's best to let them go," he said.

