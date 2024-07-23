'Drag Race' Star Morphine Love Dion Gets Injured, Asks for Prayers After Fatal Car Accident

AceShowbiz - Early Sunday morning, July 21 Miami-based drag entertainer Morphine Love Dion got injured in a devastating car accident in Los Angeles' Jefferson Park neighborhood. The incident occurred while Dion was traveling in an Uber around 3:30 A.M. local time, leading to a multiple-car pile-up on the 10 Freeway.

The crash, reported by local news sources, tragically resulted in one fatality and injuries to five others. California Highway Patrol detailed that the crash began with a single-vehicle incident, which subsequently involved more cars colliding at the scene, trapping one individual who later succumbed to their injuries.

A statement on Dion's official Instagram Story updated Monday afternoon read, "Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber. She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing."

Canada's "Drag Race" Season 3 star Kaos, who was also in the Uber, is recovering and on bed rest. Kaos addressed the situation on social media, promising fans a more detailed explanation once they are ready.

"Just so everyone knows I am ok just been on bed rest. I will be making a post explaining what happened this weekend once I am in the right headspace and also can explain it all and the accident. For now resting and sorry won't be posting any dragcon stuff right now either that will come later prob next week!" Kaos wrote.

Kaos is fine and on bed rest

Morphine and Kaos had traveled to Los Angeles to attend the annual RuPaul's DragCon LA, a convention where drag entertainers from around the world gather for two days of celebration and fan interactions. The news of the accident sent shockwaves through the drag community.

Morphine's season 16 sisters, including Miss Congeniality winner Xunami Muse and Geneva Karr, took to social media to express their relief and support. "Her and everyone else involved are doing fine. These were the scariest 2 days ever but so happy they're all with us and recovering," Xunami wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while Karr shared, "Surgeries went well and now to a speedy recovery, love you hermana."

Geneva Karr prays for Morphine Love Dion

Morphine, who placed fifth on the most recent season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and rose to fame through her victory in the show's lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episode, is currently focused on recovery. The drag community continues to rally around her, urging fans to respect her need for space and time during this challenging period.

As Morphine and Kaos embark on their healing journeys, the outpouring of love and support from the community serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and solidarity within the world of drag.