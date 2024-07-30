'Drag Race' Star Morphine Love Dion Grateful to Be Alive Despite Serious Injuries After Car Crash

Instagram Celebrity

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Morphine Love Dion has expressed gratitude for being alive after surviving a terrifying car accident that claimed one life in Miami recently.

AceShowbiz - "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Morphine Love Dion has announced that she is recovering at home in Miami after a traumatic car accident over the weekend. The crash occurred in Los Angeles while Dion was in the city for DragCon.

According to local reports, the accident involved a gray sedan crashing into the center divider of a freeway before being hit by a minivan. A woman in her twenties in the sedan died from her injuries.

Dion's team initially released a statement confirming that she had suffered multiple injuries but was alive. In a subsequent Instagram post on Monday, July 29, Dion shared that she sustained a fractured collarbone and a broken jaw that required surgery. She expressed sadness and trauma but also profound gratitude for being alive.

Morphine Love Dion breaks silence after car crash

Dion's Uber passenger, "Canada's Drag Race" star Kaos, was also involved in the crash but reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

The drag star thanked her supporters, friends, MTV, Drag Race's production company WOW, and her manager for their care and support. She assured fans that she would provide updates on her recovery periodically.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Dion expressed her eagerness to return to performing soon. "I love you all so so so much and hope to be back doing what I love very soon," she wrote.

Fellow drag stars such as Valentina, Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, and Jiggly Caliente have extended their support and well wishes to Dion in the comments section of her post.

Dion competed on Season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" earlier this year, finishing in fifth place and becoming a fan favorite. She recently performed alongside Ke$ha at WeHo Pride.