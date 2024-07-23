Brendan Fraser to Play Historic Icon Dwight D. Eisenhower in D-Day Thriller 'Pressure'

AceShowbiz - Brendan Fraser, fresh off his Oscar win for Best Actor in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," continues his remarkable career resurgence by portraying Dwight D. Eisenhower in the D-Day film "Pressure."

Directed by Anthony Maras and produced by Working Title and Studiocanal, this film promises to be a heart-pounding drama centered on a pivotal moment in World War II. The movie will focus on the 72-hours leading up to the Normandy landings, emphasizing the important role of weather forecasting in the fate of the largest-ever seaborne invasion.

Joining Fraser is BAFTA winner Andrew Scott, who will play Britain's Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg. Stagg's daunting task is to provide Eisenhower with weather forecasts critical to the success of the operation. The film, touted as a "ticking-clock drama," delves into the immense pressure faced by Stagg as he navigates conflicting forecasts and intense scrutiny from the Allied leadership.

The official synopsis captures the tension, "In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element - the British weather. Britain's Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership."

"The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance."

"Pressure" is based on David Haig's critically acclaimed play of the same name. The screenplay, co-written by Haig and Maras, aims to capture not only the pressure-cooker atmosphere of the decision-making process but also the sheer magnitude of the D-Day landings.

Fraser, nearly the same age as Eisenhower during the Normandy landings, is expected to bring gravitas and depth to the role, while Scott's portrayal of Stagg will add another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Beyond "Pressure," Fraser's upcoming projects include the drama "Rental Family" directed by Hikari, and the satirical thriller "Sacrifice" by Romain Gavras. Fans of Fraser and enthusiasts of historical drama alike have much to look forward to as "Pressure" begins shooting in the UK this September.