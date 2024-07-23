Slash Mourns Devastating Loss of Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, Puts Tour on Hold

AceShowbiz - Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash announces the death of his beloved stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. She was just 25 years old.

Slash, 58, has temporarily halted his solo tour, canceling four dates to grieve this devastating loss. In a poignant Instagram post, he shared, "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024."

Describing her as "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," Slash conveyed the deep sorrow felt by her family. He also requested privacy during this painful time and asks for social media speculation to be kept to a minimum. The cause of Lucy's death remains unknown.

Three hours following Slash's announcement, a hauntingly introspective post appeared on Lucy's Instagram. The caption read, "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

Lucy, who had 35,000 followers on Instagram, worked at Electric Lady Management, the talent arm of the famous recording studio. She was the daughter of Meegan Hodges, whom Slash dated initially in 1989 and rekindled a relationship with in 2015, and Mark Knight. Lucy also leaves behind her sister Scarlet Knight and stepsiblings London and Cash Hudson.

A few hours before making the heartbreaking announcement, Slash had canceled several dates on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour due to "unforeseen circumstances." The tour is expected to resume in Toronto on July 28 at Budweiser Stage. Slash expressed his apologies to fans for any inconvenience caused.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded social media with condolences. Violet, daughter of Dave Grohl, wrote, "My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn." Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea responded with, "oh man, god bless." Susan, wife of Slash's Guns N' Roses bandmate Duff McKagan, also conveyed deep sympathy, saying, "Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much."

The tragic news of Lucy-Bleu Knight's passing has struck a chord, leaving many to reflect on her bright yet brief life. As the family mourns, they find solace in the outpouring of support from friends, fans, and the music community.