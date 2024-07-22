Azealia Banks Showered With Praise Over Talent After Covering Tinashe's Song 'Nasty'

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has shown off her skills in rapping. After debuting her freestyle of Tinashe's "Nasty", the "I Rule the World" raptress was showered with praise over her talent by many social media users.

On Sunday morning, July 21, the 33-year-old hip-hop artist made use of Instagram Stories to upload a series of videos. In the short clips, she delivered her own verses of Tinashe's song, which was released on April 12.

Before letting out the videos, Azealia shared her thoughts on the track, which she called "undeniably good." While sitting down in front of a microphone and holding a pen, she gushed, "The fact that this happened organically and it wasn't big f**king stupid rollout. What makes me love this song so much is that like, 'I found it.' "

The "Wings of a Butterfly" spitter went on to explain, "Do you remember how exciting it was to find your music? And you're just like, 'Yes, I got it!' That's how I feel about this song. And it's fun. She is having a lot of fun on this song. I don't think anyone had as much fun as Tinashe is having on this record. And I'm having a lot of fun doing this record."

Azealia further elaborated, "There is difficulty in making something that is undeniably good, like simple. Simplicity for songwriters can sometimes be really tough." She continued, "There is a tough genius in being able to simply say things and get to the point and bam! I understand what this song is about," before comparing it to other songs.

The clips were later shared by a blog via Instagram, prompting social media users to voice their thoughts on Azealia's rapping skills. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "Haters gonna say she's not talented and she didn't eat that but she really is she just do too much and I want this song now dang it."

Another candidly shared their opinions on Azealia, "I can't stand this b***h because why am I dancing lol she gets on my nerves soooo bad but she's one of my favorite artists of my life." A third penned, "Wasted talent. Azealia really could've been one of the ONES." A fourth stated, "The fact that this woman actually has talent that gets drowned out by her antics is sad."