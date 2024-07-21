Deon Derrico 'Devastated' by the Loss of His 'Loving' Nephew, Attends Funeral in Detroit

AceShowbiz - On Saturday, July 20, Deon Derrico, star of the TLC reality show "Doubling Down with the Derricos," shared the devastating loss of his nephew Amani Barkley. Deon posted on Instagram, featuring a photo of someone holding a hand, and expressed his sorrow in a deeply emotional caption.

"My family, friends, and fans… It is with great sadness that I, Deon Derrico, announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley," he wrote. "Our family is devastated."

Amani, who many fans recognized from the show, was the son of Deon's late brother Christopher S. Turner and Stacey Dickey. The Derrico family had only met Amani two years ago, a significant moment captured during the series.

"We met Amani just two years ago as seen on @tlc's Doubling Down With The Derricos, and you guys along with my family fell in love with him," Deon recounted. Since their meeting, the family formed a strong bond with Amani.

Amani's health struggles were well-documented and shared with the public through regular updates from Deon. Amani battled autoimmune hepatitis, a condition in which the immune system attacks the liver, leading to severe complications like cirrhosis or liver failure. Despite undergoing three liver transplants - most recently in June - Amani experienced relentless complications which ultimately led to his passing.

Deon's social media post continued, expressing gratitude for the prayers and support the family had received. "My nephew leaves behind his son Adonis, mother Stacey, and a complete host of other family and friends," he mentioned. Deon also provided information for those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers to the Deon Derrico and Marian Derrico Foundation, aiming to help families in similar circumstances.

Fans and friends journeyed along with Amani and the Derricos through the ups and downs of his health battle, and many expressed their condolences online. Comments poured in, ranging from "My heart hurts for your family" to more personal reflections on the brief yet impactful presence Amani had in their lives.

As Deon and his mother Marian "GG" Derrico attend the funeral in Detroit, they promised to keep followers updated. Deon's poignant conclusion to his announcement captured the family's resilient faith, "Although Amani has transitioned over to JESUS, your prayers were answered as GOD's will was done! We thank you, Amen."

Amani Barkley's courage and the love he brought into a new-found family will long be remembered. The Derrico family, along with their fans, continue to celebrate his life even in the midst of this profound loss.