Russo Brothers In Talks to Direct 'Avengers 5' and 'Avengers 6'

AceShowbiz - Joe and Anthony Russo, the powerhouse directing duo behind some of Marvel's biggest box-office hits, are in early negotiations to helm the next two "Avengers" movies.

The news has fans and industry insiders buzzing as the Russo Brothers previously directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which collectively grossed $6.681 billion worldwide. "Endgame" itself holds the distinction of being the second-highest-grossing film of all time with a staggering $2.79 billion in earnings.

Sources claim Marvel Studios had been considering multiple directors for these monumental projects before eyeing the Russo Brothers who joined MCU with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier". Initially, "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy was a top candidate for "Avengers 5". However, Levy declined the offer to focus on other commitments, including a new "Star Wars" film for Lucasfilm.

Previously, Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," was set to direct "Avengers 5" but departed the project in November 2023. This is the same month that saw significant changes, including Michael Waldron taking over the script duties from Jeff Loveness for both "Avengers 5" and "Avengers: Secret Wars".

The upcoming "Avengers" films have undergone substantial reworking, especially after Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors, the actor set to play Kang, following his assault conviction. The next "Avengers" installment, once titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," is expected to have a new name, which Marvel is likely to reveal during its San Diego Comic-Con panel next Saturday.

"Secret Wars," the second Avengers movie, draws its storyline from the 1984-1985 Marvel Comics run, where a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder kidnaps Earth's mightiest heroes to a planet called "the battleworld." Here, they are forced to fight to the death with the tantalizing promise, "Slay your enemies and all that you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish." The Russo Brothers have long expressed an interest in bringing this epic storyline to the big screen.

Since stepping away from the MCU, Joe and Anthony Russo have remained busy with high-profile projects such as Netflix's "The Gray Man" and the upcoming "Electric State" featuring Chris Pratt. Their potential return to Marvel represents a longing to recapture the zeitgeist of their "Infinity Saga" glory days, aligning perfectly with the studio's ambitious vision for the future.

YouTube and social media are already buzzing with speculation and excitement, and it's clear that the interest in Marvel's Phase Five is reaching a fever pitch. The Russo brothers' potential return could mark a nostalgic yet forward-moving chapter in the MCU, promising fans a cinematic experience as magical as the ones delivered in the past.