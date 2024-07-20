Childish Gambino Gushes Over Yeat After Bold New Collaboration

AceShowbiz - Experimental artist Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover and is known for embracing innovation and collaborating with talented peers, has released his latest album, "Bando Stone and the New World". Among its notable features is the inclusion of rising rage phenom Yeat.

In an interview with "Apple 1" host Zane Lowe, Gambino praised Yeat's work ethic and creativity. "He's a workaholic, he'll make something so fast," the rapper stated. "He's the man."

Gambino was particularly impressed by Yeat's adaptability and resourcefulness. "I'm just surprised by how resourceful he is," he explained. "He's using all the stuff that comes with the stuff. He's not getting like 'Oh I need this plug in.'"

Despite his success, Gambino remains a character who has evolved with time. "I always knew Childish Gambino was like a character, and on some level I wanted it to end," he said.

Meanwhile, Yeat is building a solid reputation beyond his collaboration with Gambino. He has released hits with Drake, Gunna, Young Thug and Don Toliver.

With summer in full swing, Childish Gambino's "Bando Stone and the New World" is among the standout new music releases. Fans of Gambino's experimental style and Yeat's catchy rage will find much to enjoy in this collaborative effort.