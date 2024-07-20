Rory Feek Weds His Daughter's Teacher 8 Years After Wife Joey Died

AceShowbiz - Eight years after losing his first wife Joey Feek to cervical cancer, country star Rory Feek has remarried his 10-year-old daughter Indiana's teacher and longtime family friend, Rebecca, in a romantic ceremony. On Sunday, July 14, the couple exchanged vows at "a timber-frame pavilion here in Greycliff, Montana," where their daughter played a pivotal role in bringing them together.

Indiana, who had previously seen Rebecca only as "Miss Rebecca" the schoolteacher, approached her one day in March and said, "Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa." Rory, initially caught off guard, shared the conversation with Rebecca and told them both, "My Mama's been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother."

During the ceremony, Rory surprised his new wife with a song titled "I Do". In his blog post, Rory shared that marriage had always been a possibility, but they hadn't seriously considered it until Indiana expressed her desire.

Rory and Rebecca's journey began after the passing of Rory's first wife Joey in 2016. The couple performed together as Joey + Rory and had a daughter, Indiana, before Joey's untimely death from cervical cancer.