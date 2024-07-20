Kim Zolciak Dishes on Surprising Relationship with Chet Hanks on 'Surreal Life'

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak details her connection with Chet Hanks during her time on the reality show "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets". Before joining the show, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" admits she had no idea who Chet was.

"I had to call Brielle [Biermann] and ask who Chet was," Zolciak jokes of the actor. Despite not knowing the son of actor Tom Hanks initially, a connection quickly formed between the two.

"We had a lot of incredible moments throughout the season that you'll see," Zolciak says. "We've had some deep conversations and he's great."

While remaining tight-lipped about the exact nature of their relationship, Zolciak confirms that they are still in contact. Zolciak also shares that she went on "Surreal Life" to gain clarity amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann. "I needed some time away to focus more back on Kim," she explains.

The experience proved to be therapeutic for Zolciak, who says she left with a newfound sense of self. "Surreal Life was like a breath of fresh air for me," she confesses. "I had tears in my eyes when I left everybody."

Zolciak also praises the show's cast, calling them the "perfect" group. "I was excited to get home and see my kids," she says, "but I was also excited to keep in touch with the cast."

"Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets" premieres Tuesday, July 23 on MTV.