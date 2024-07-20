JoJo Siwa Dishes on Plan to Have Multiple Surrogacies, Reveals Baby Names

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa recently disclosed her future family plans in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She explained that, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she intends to navigate pregnancy differently from heterosexual individuals.

Siwa plans to fertilize three eggs and engage three surrogates to have children. Although they will share the same genetic material, they will be born on different dates, creating a "triplet-like" dynamic without being biological triplets.

The singer also shared that she has already chosen the names for her hypothetical children, Freddy, Eddy and Teddy. She is adamant that her partner supports these names, stating that she would "divorce" or "break up" with them if they disagreed. Siwa believes these potential children are her "nuggets" and are a priority in her life.

In previous interviews, Siwa has expressed her desire to have children at a young age. She has a "sperm donor lined up" and has tattoos dedicated to her future children's names. Her career aspirations include performing at the Super Bowl, followed by retiring and starting a family.

The singer has also discussed her transition out of her child star phase, recognizing that she is no longer the same person she was as a teenager. She remains an artist and an inspiration to her young fans while embracing her more mature, "bad girl" persona.