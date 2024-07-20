Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Appear in 'One Piece' Season 2

AceShowbiz - Despite numerous public expressions of interest and fan campaigns, Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis will not appear in the second season of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation. This confirmation comes from Tomorrow Studios executives Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, who recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming season.

Clements stated that while Curtis "loves the show," her busy schedule with other film and television projects made it impossible to align with the production timeline for "One Piece" season 2. Despite her disappointment, Curtis expressed her support for the series and acknowledged the casting of "an amazing person" to play the role of Dr. Kureha.

In the "One Piece" manga and anime, Dr. Kureha is the woman who adopts Tony Tony Chopper and teaches him medical sciences. Her inclusion in season 2 had been heavily anticipated, especially given Curtis's public lobbying for the role. However, her absence does not diminish the excitement surrounding the upcoming season, which is currently filming in South Africa.

Despite the disappointment of not seeing Curtis in the role, producers have assured that the long-term plans for "One Piece" remain ambitious. They intend to explore multiple seasons of the adaptation, mapping out the journey of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates beyond what has been seen in season 1.

While Netflix's live-action shows typically have a limited lifespan, the expansive nature of the "One Piece" source material provides ample opportunities for the series to continue for an extended period. Fans can expect to see more iconic characters and story arcs brought to life in future seasons.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the release of "One Piece" season 2 sometime in 2025. While Curtis's casting may not have come to fruition, the search for another "amazing person" to fill the role of Dr. Kureha will undoubtedly generate much anticipation.