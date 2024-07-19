 
Ashlyn Harris Reflects on 'Really Hard' Divorce From Ali Krieger
The retired soccer player shares her experiences navigating divorce while prioritizing the well-being of her young children and maintaining her own mental health.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Divorce isn't just a legal separation; it's an emotional storm that can test even the strongest individuals. Soccer star Ashlyn Harris is living proof, as she braves one of her hardest seasons yet while keeping her children shielded from the ensuing chaos.

Ensuring the emotional well-being of her children, Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 2, remains Ashlyn's top priority amidst the tumultuous journey of her divorce from fellow US Women's National Teammate Ali Krieger. The 38-year-old retired athlete candidly shared her challenges during a Women's Health panel, compromising neither honesty nor strength.

"I'm navigating a divorce that's been really hard," Ashlyn revealed. "I'm just riding the waves and realizing I can only control what's in my controllables. I can't control everyone else's reaction. I can't control everyone else's opinions of me. I have to own myself and my body and be present and be human."

Despite her relationship with actress Sophia Bush beginning in October, the scars of her past marriage are still fresh. Ashlyn is putting up a determined front to ensure her children remain unaffected by the storm brewing in her personal life.

"My storm doesn't have to be theirs," she asserted, emphasizing the protective bubble she forms around Sloane and Ocean. "It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through, dealing with a divorce with two very young children and not letting them see or feel my storm and rain. It's a really big test."

For Ashlyn, safeguarding her mental health is crucial, likening the approach to combating anxiety to how a firefighter prepares for a blaze. She elaborated, "I say this often to Sophia - if I'm walking into a fire, I have to be equipped for that fire."

"I have to get my fire suit, I've got to get my tools, I gotta get my oxygen mask, I gotta get my water hose. I'm breaking down that door and I'm finding a way [out]. It might not be an easy window - it might be a back door, it might be climbing through a roof. But I'm equipped to handle the process."

Admitting that she is far from perfect, Ashlyn reflects a realistic image of resilience and personal growth. "I'm human. I don't always get it right. I'm not always the perfect parent. I'm not always the perfect partner. But I know every day I'm adding to that toolkit, so that when life throws me a curveball, I'm ready for it."

Navigating a divorce while ensuring the emotional wellness of her children and maintaining her mental strength is a Herculean task. Yet, Ashlyn Harris continues to demonstrate that sometimes being a strong parent means weathering the storm so that your children can continue to bask in the sun.

