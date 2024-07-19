'RHOC': Shannon Beador Escapes Dinner After Alexis Bellino's Promising Ring Display

AceShowbiz - On Thursday, July 18 episode of "The Real Housewives Of Orange County", Shannon Beador abruptly stood up and excused herself from a dinner table after Alexis Bellino flaunted a ring that she referred to as a "promised" ring. The ring had been given to Bellino by her new boyfriend, John Janssen, who had previously been in a relationship with Beador.

The situation unfolded as the women were taking turns sharing their favorite pieces of jewelry. Bellino's revelation that the ring was a "promise ring" made Beador visibly uncomfortable. Emily Simpson questioned if it was an engagement ring, to which Bellino responded that it was not, but that it was a "sign of love."

When Simpson pointed out that Bellino had used the hashtag "promise ring" on social media, Bellino corrected her, saying that it could also "mean promised in the eyes of the Lord." Bellino also admitted that she believed she would eventually marry Janssen.

Beador's departure from the table was followed by Tamra Judge, who checked in on her. Judge stated that despite their strained relationship, she still cared about Beador and had felt for her when Alexis announced her relationship with John.

Meanwhile, Beador's ex-boyfriend Janssen's recent dental work was explained by Beador as the result of cosmetic procedures. The episode also introduced viewers to newcomer Katie Ginella, who shared her experiences as an adopted Korean-American.

Away from the dinner table, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti clashed during a coffee meet-up. Kirschenheiter confronted Pedranti about her recent eviction and its impact on Kirschenheiter's real estate career. The argument escalated, with both women hurling insults at each other.

Beador has since distanced herself from Bellino and Janssen. She revealed that despite being initially hurt by their relationship, she is now relieved to have that chapter of her life behind her. Beador has also faced her own legal challenges, including a hit-and-run and DUI arrest in 2023. However, she is reportedly taking steps to improve herself and address her issues.