Keanu Reeves Says Writing His First Novel 'Surprised' Him

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves, known for his iconic roles in films like "The Matrix" and "John Wick", has embarked on a literary journey with his debut novel "The Book of Elsewhere". Co-written with acclaimed sci-fi author China Mieville, the novel is set in the universe of "BRZRKR", a multimedia franchise created by Reeves that originated as a popular comic book series.

In an interview with The New York Times, Reeves revealed that writing "The Book of Elsewhere" alongside Mieville provided him with a deeper understanding of himself. "It surprised me in the creative act, what gets revealed to oneself," he said. The process exposed personal themes such as parental relationships, mortality and the search for purpose.

The "BRZRKR" universe revolves around Unute, or B, an 80,000-year-old immortal warrior grappling with the existential questions of his existence. Reeves' creative exploration through the comics and novel has prompted him to reflect on philosophical and social issues such as violence, the meaning of life and the role of technology.

"I wonder about this kind of extinction motive that it seems the species has," Reeves mused. "I don't know why we're in such a rush to get off the planet and become digitized. Maybe I wonder about love. And the power of it."

Beyond the novel and comic iterations, the "BRZRKR" world will expand further with a live-action movie and an anime series, both starring Reeves and currently in development at Netflix. "Show business looks at it like, what else can we do, but I come at it from the artist's side, like what else can we make," Reeves explained. "From the very beginning, I was hoping that other creators and artists could play... with the toys."

Reeves' artistic endeavors extend beyond filmmaking into music, video games, photography and now literature. His debut novel "The Book of Elsewhere" is a testament to his multifaceted artistry and his desire to explore new ways of storytelling. The reception to his literary debut has been largely positive, with praise for its unique and thought-provoking nature.