Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday with Touching Photos and Family Dinner

AceShowbiz - Chris Hemsworth celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky's 48th birthday on Thursday, July 18, with a series of affectionate photos on Instagram. The caption read, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady" and included images from the couple's time on the sets of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "Thor: Love and Thunder".

Hemsworth also posted a touching photo of Pataky with their three children, India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan. The family enjoyed a dinner together to mark the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth opened up about his health condition in a recent episode of his docuseries "Limitless". Hemsworth revealed that he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease due to a rare combination of genes inherited from both his mother and father. This discovery came as a shock to the actor, who had never considered brain health a priority.

"The idea that I won't remember the life I've experienced, or my wife, my kids, this is probably my biggest fear," Hemsworth said. However, doctors assured Hemsworth that he could take steps to mitigate his risk, such as eating and sleeping well, challenging his mind and body with new experiences, and connecting with nature.

"You having this gene is probably a blessing," one doctor told him. "This is going to motivate you to take steps today that most people your age would never think about until they're in their 50s or 60s."

Hemsworth, who has always prioritized physical health, is now determined to focus on his brain health as well. He emphasized the importance of sharing his journey with his loved ones to provide support and encouragement along the way.