Eva Longoria Teases Her Role in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria is sharing insights into her role in season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building". She will play a version of herself in the meta season, where the podcasters travel to Los Angeles for the filming of a movie based on their podcast. She will star as Mabel, Selena Gomez's character, in the movie.

Longoria expressed her excitement about the role, stating, "[I have] such funny lines." She also praised the cast, including Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy and Zach Galifianakis, and said, "To be on that set was pretty unreal."

After directing several projects, including the biopic "Flamin' Hot" and the documentary "La Guerra Civil", Longoria is excited to return to acting on a weekly series. "My agent said, 'You are acting this year. Back in front of the camera. Not directing anything.' And I was like, 'OK?' And then I was kinda cool with it," she said.

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 will premiere on Hulu on August 27, just a month after the season finale of Longoria's current project, "Land of Women".