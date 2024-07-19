Chad Michael Murray Shares First Look at Him on 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Set

AceShowbiz - Disney fans, brace yourselves! Chad Michael Murray, known for his role as the too-cool-for-high-school Jake in the original "Freaky Friday" (2003), is back to reprise his iconic character in the much-awaited sequel, "Freaky Friday 2", set to hit theaters in 2025.

News of Murray's return was first announced via a joint Instagram post with Disney and Disney Studios. The post, featuring a photo of Murray sitting on a motorcycle, read, "Jake is back, baby. The sequel to 'Freaky Friday' is coming to theaters 2025." In the photo, Murray flaunts a scruffy face and a chin-length blonde hairstyle, maintaining Jake's signature cool demeanor.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Tess Coleman, and Lindsay Lohan, who returns as Anna Coleman, both shared their excitement on social media. Curtis reposted Murray's picture, adding, "Oh Jake.... @chadmichaelmurray we have MISSED YOU!" The collaboration is stirring plenty of nostalgia, as the original "Freaky Friday" captivated audiences with its quirky body-swapping storyline.

The anticipation for the sequel escalated when Curtis and Lohan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, holding hands and sitting on the steps of their trailers. "The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to 'Freaky Friday' is now in production!" the duo captioned the post, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse of the reunion.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel explores fresh plotlines while retaining the spirit of the original film. According to Disney's official synopsis, the story picks up years after the first movie. Anna, now with a 14-year-old daughter, finds herself swapping bodies yet again-this time involving her new stepfamily. The drama unfolds as they navigate the complexities of merging two families, proving that "lightning might indeed strike twice."

In addition to the returning stars, the film introduces new faces including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. This ensemble promises to bring new dynamics and intrigue to the family comedy.

Chad Michael Murray expressed his enthusiasm during an interview, revealing that the opportunity to reprise Jake was a dream come true. "To bring Jake back? It's one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life," he shared with ET. "So yeah, if they call, if Jake is invited back, Jake will be there."

Lohan also hinted at the fun behind-the-scenes atmosphere in a recent "Good Morning America" appearance. "It's going to be a really freaky Friday," she said, emphasizing the camaraderie and excitement on set.

Fans old and new can look forward to rediscovering the magic of "Freaky Friday", as the sequel gears up to offer a heartwarming and hilarious ride in 2025.