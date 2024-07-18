Ice Spice Unveils Tracklist for Debut Album 'Y2K!'

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice is gearing up for the release of her first full-length album "Y2K!", which is set to drop on July 26. Ahead of the album's arrival, the "Princess Diana" rapper has unveiled the complete tracklist via Spotify.

The 10-song project boasts an impressive lineup of guest appearances. Travis Scott (II) joins Ice Spice on the track "Oh Shhh...," while Gunna collaborates on "B***h I'm Packin". Central Cee, who previously featured on the single "Did It First", is also confirmed to appear on the album.

The remaining tracks include "Popa", "Plenty Sun", "BB Belt", "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and "Gimme A Light". The album's title references Ice Spice's birthdate, January 1, 2000.

"Y2K!" marks the culmination of Ice Spice's meteoric rise to fame. Following the success of her breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)", the Bronx native has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress and Taylor Swift. She currently holds four Grammy nominations and has embarked on a European tour in support of the album.

The month-long theater tour kicked off in Europe and will land stateside on July 30 with a performance in Washington, D.C. The tour concludes on August 31 with a show in Miami Beach. Fans can expect a lively celebration of Ice Spice's vibrant music and infectious energy.