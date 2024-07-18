Chloe Bailey Dazzles in Sizzling Colorful Outfit at St. Lucia Carnival

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey, the immensely talented older sister of Halle Bailey and a Grammy nominee, has always been a beacon of positivity in the music industry. Recently, the Georgia native took her vibrant energy to the Caribbean Island of St. Lucia, where she celebrated the titular carnival in style and flair. The "FYS" singer shared a variety of stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing her radiant costumes that left fans and fellow celebrities in awe.

On July 16, Chloe delighted her followers with a dazzling carnival outfit complete with feathers and a heart-shaped headdress. "Queen of hearts at carnival!!!! my favorite time of year!!!!!" the 26-year-old star captioned her post. Her industry peers were quick to chime in with praises. R&B singer Queen Niaji remarked, "You look GOOD girl! && those buns are bangin," while "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss expressed her admiration with several fire emojis. Another fan praised the happiness and vibrancy of Chloe's photos, commenting, "Looove the colors and happiness exuding from these pics and video. Enjoy your time girl. YOLO."

Chloe also shared videos of herself dancing and reveling in the festivities, including a clip where she strutted confidently in her costume to a sped-up version of the Fugees' "Killing Me Softly With His Song". Her presence at the carnival did not go unnoticed, garnering heartfelt compliments and encouragement from fans and peers alike. Khloe Kardashian, impressed by Chloe's stunning ensemble, commented, "Wow! Wow! You look incredible!!!! Such a beautiful soul!! I literally gasped!!! You better keep shuttin it alllll down." She couldn't help but marvel at Chloe's physique, adding, "This body!!!!!! Wow I'm not ok."