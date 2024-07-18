The Weeknd Announces Charity Concert in Brazil After Emmy Award Nomination

AceShowbiz - On Wednesday, July 17, Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, announced his triumphant return to MorumBIS (Estadio do Morumbi) in Brazil for a charity concert on September 7. The 34-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, who has amassed over 160.6 million followers on social media.

He captioned his post, "See you in Sao Paulo Sept 7th. Presale begins Monday July 22 (link in bio)." Tickets for the concert will go on general sale on July 25 at 10 A.M. BST on The Weeknd's website. The Oscar-nominated songwriter pledged to donate $1 from every ticket sold to the World Food Programme's XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization's response to the global hunger crisis.

In April, The Weeknd contributed $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund to provide over 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour to feed over 157,000 Palestinians in Gaza for a month.

In other news, "The Idol", a Max series co-created by The Weeknd, received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. Choreographer Nina McNeely's sexually-charged music video routine to Lily-Rose Depp's song "World Class Sinner/I'm a Freak" (produced by The Weeknd) faces stiff competition.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on September 15 on ABC, and the ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The Weeknd has also been working on other projects, including writing, producing, and starring in an untitled film directed by Trey Edward Shults. He has also been teasing images from his mysterious AI experiment, which is likely connected to new music that is yet to be released.