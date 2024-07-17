Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley Hope to Reconcile After Reuniting at Lisa Rinna's Birthday Party

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley apparently decided to put their differences aside for a moment. The feuding "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars were seen reuniting on Monday night, July 15 as they celebrated their mutual friend Lisa Rinna's 61st birthday.

Kyle and Dorit gathered with fellow "RHOBH" cast member Erika Jayne, at Cipriani in Beverly Hills for dinner. A source told Page Six that Kyle and Dorit "are hoping to reconcile."

"Dorit and Kyle have clashed this summer, but they were able to come together for Rinna's birthday," an insider revealed. "They both know their fallout isn't forever and are hopeful they can work through their issues. Neither wants to give up on the friendship."

In photos circulating online, the foursome was seen exiting the establishment. They all seemed to be in good spirits while standing in a circle and chatting away. After saying their goodbyes, the ladies went their separate ways and got into their respective cars.

For the bash, they went color-coordinated in black. Lisa opted for a button-down collared dress and sunglasses. Kyle and Erika rocked tops with pants, while Dorit wore a two-piece ensemble that showed off her midriff. Speaking to a paparazzi, Kyle said she had just had dinner with her "girls."

Kyle and Dorit started feuding in season 13 reunion of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" which aired back in February. In the special, Dorit accused Kyle of sending her a "manipulative" and "calculated" text the night before to try to coax her into keeping her secrets.

During her appearance on Amazon Live the next month, Kyle admitted that she and Dorit hadn't spoken since the reunion. She added at the time that she was "very hurt" after her friend exposed the private message. She stressed that she didn't try to "silence" Dorit with her message.