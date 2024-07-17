Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics From Fun-Filled Beach Birthday Party for Daughter Penelope

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope is having the best time on her 12th birthday party. On Tuesday, July 16, the reality TV star treated her 222 million Instagram followers to a slew of photos from the epic pink-themed beach bash at the luxury resort Montage Laguna Beach.

In one of the snaps, Kourtney was seen posing while sitting on a spread of pink towels. Wearing a white jersey and black sunglasses, the Poosh founder indulged in some of the party's spreads.

The post also featured a photo of sweet treats that Kourtney prepared for P and her friends, including cousin North West. It also had a picture of the birthday girl enjoying a late-night swim with her friends.

"9 girls (and a baby), 2 moms (shoutout @natalie5382), 3 days of casual, perfectly slowed down beach days to celebrate my little lady. Toe rings, sound baths, night swims, painting bikini boxes, frozen bananas, mamma mia and lots of frank ocean forever," so Kourtney wrote.

A day before, Kourtney posted a video of a birthday cake for her daughter that read, "Happy birthday Penelope." The clip also saw Penelope and her guests playing in the water on the beach and taking a Ferris wheel ride.

Upon watching the sweet posts, Internet users praised Kourtney for letting her "kids be kids" with the "perfect" party. "Best mom ever," one said, while someone else noted, "Normalcy. I love this. Those big parties are overrated." "The Kardashians" star's husband Travis Barker also commented, "Happy Birthday Penelope."

Scott Disick, who shares Penelope with Kourtney, made use of his Instagram account to pay a tribute to the young girl. "Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn't that little anymore," the "Flip It Like Disick" star penned alongside a photo of him holding his daughter. "Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me."