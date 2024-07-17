'UnPrisoned' Season 2 Premieres Amidst Kerry Washington's COVID-19 Diagnosis

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington, the star of Hulu's dramedy "UnPrisoned", was unable to attend the season 2 premiere in New York City due to a positive COVID-19 test result. Despite her absence, Washington shared her support for the cast and crew on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram account to address her situation. "Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won't be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I'm not sure what's worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO," she wrote. "I love our Unprisoned family so much and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2!"

She added, "I cannot believe I'm not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it's very high in vit C!) and I guess I'll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you're going to loooooooove it! XOXOXOX K #TryingToStayPositiveWhileWaitingToBeNegative."

"UnPrisoned" focuses on the relationship between Washington's character, Paige Alexander, and her formerly incarcerated father, Edwin, played by Delroy Lindo. In season 2, audiences will witness Paige's journey as she confronts intimacy issues stemming from her absent father's past.

Creator/writer Tracy McMillan explained that the new season explores how a family reunites and repairs after being separated for so long. The cast, including Jordyn McIntosh (Little Paige), Faly Rakotohavana (Finn) and Marque Richardson (Mal), praised the guidance and mentorship they have received from Washington and Lindo.

"They are my Mount Rushmore of actors," said Richardson. "They've been so helpful throughout the whole process."

Season 2 of "UnPrisoned" premiered on Hulu on Wednesday, July 17, and viewers can expect to see characters evolve and heal as they navigate their complex relationships and past traumas.