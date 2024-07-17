Lauren Manzo's Ex Vito Scalia Moves On With New Girlfriend

AceShowbiz - Lauren Manzo's estranged husband Vito Scalia has moved on after filing for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." He has apparently found new love with entrepreneur Dominique Valenti.

Photographs and heartfelt messages shared on Instagram spotlight their blossoming relationship. Dominique's posts on special occasions like Valentine's Day and Vito's birthday reveal a deep connection and Vito's visible transformation, both emotionally and physically.

Dominique also uses her platform to raise awareness about Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), a genetic disorder her daughter suffers from, and Vito is frequently featured in these advocacy posts. Their relationship seems strong, built on mutual support and shared life experiences.

In contrast, Lauren's focus has been more personal. She shares life's milestones involving her daughter and extended family. The scenes from family holidays, cheer competitions, and reunions underscore a life cherished with close-knit ties.

Lauren Manzo, known from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", and her husband Vito Scalia parted ways officially in October 2023, after eight years of marriage. The couple's journey, once televised on Bravo's "Manzo'd With Children", has been a blend of public affection and private struggles. Despite their separation, co-parenting their six-year-old daughter Marcasa "Markie" Anna remains the focal point of their lives.

Lauren addressed her divorce candidly on Instagram, stating, "This has been done for a very long time. The last part of the process was filing. This is something that we did together." She emphasized the mutual decision and their commitment to their daughter's privacy.

The couple reunited recently, not once but twice, showcasing their dedication to family events. Firstly, they came together to support their daughter Markie at her cheer competition. Both Lauren and her reality star mom, Caroline Manzo, shared heartwarming photos of the event on social media, celebrating Markie's team victory.

Lauren and Vito were also seen at Albie Manzo's second wedding to Chelsea DeMonaco in separate Instagram story snaps, reflecting their cordial relation post-split. This display of unity amidst personal changes indicates their unwavering focus on family and respect for each other.

Lauren and Vito's journey from a televised romance to an amicable post-divorce relationship exemplifies resilience and respect. While they have both moved on in different ways, their commitment to their daughter Markie stands as a testament to their enduring bond.