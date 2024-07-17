 
Johnny Depp Defended After Dubbed 'Deteriorating' in New Pics With Will Smith
Fans of the 'Alice in Wonderland' actor jump to his defense after a celebrity blog's account disrespects the Hollywood star when posting his photos with the 'Bad Boys' actor on a yacht.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp still has a strong fan base, two years after he won the defamatory case against Amber Heard. The actor has been defended by his fans after he was labeled "deteriorating" by a celebrity blog's account in new photos with Will Smith.

On Tuesday, July 16, Johnny and Will were seen hanging out together on a yacht in Italy in the images which were originally posted on Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad's Instagram account. The two Hollywood stars smiled from ear to ear while standing on the boat as they were joined by other folks during the cruise.

"Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit @johnnydepp @willsmith @ismailmansour1 #AhmedSaad #jonnydepp #willsmith," Ahmed wrote in the caption.

Popfaction later reposted the photos on its own account and captioned it, "A deteriorating #JohnnyDepp and #WillSmith yachting together in Italy." Needless to say, the remark didn't sit well with fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

They rushed to the comments section of Popfaction's post to defend Johnny, with one asking, "He is deteriorating just because he is not aging like you want people to age like?" Another similarly questioned, "Why deteriorating Johnny?" A third rebuffed the remark as writing, "not deteriorating," while someone else reminded, "first of all show some respect they're legends."

Meanwhile, over on Ahmed's account, fans showed their support for Johnny and Will, who will be taking part in Andrea Bocelli's three-day, star-studded concert lineup at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy.

"Beautiful thank you again for sharing. It looks like you're all having a lovely time and a lovely beautiful place. I can't wait to hear Johnny as well as yourself and Will Smith perform along with the Maestro Andrea Bocelli," one person commented on the post. Another added, "Thanks for sharing all of your photos! Can't wait to hear you all perform!"

