'Dance Moms' Star Christi Lukasiak Arrested for DUI in Pennsylvania

AceShowbiz - Christi Lukasiak recently had a run-in with the law. According to multiple reports, the former "Dance Moms" star was charged with driving under the influence last month.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 16, it was unveiled that the 43-year-old was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, following an incident on June 27. She was booked by the Murrysville Police Department, and is set to make a court appearance on August 13.

Detailing the incident, TMZ claimed Christi crashed her vehicle into a tree, resulting in a telephone pole hanging over the car. The police report indicated that the Internet personality exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The officer also noted the smell of alcohol on Christi's breath. The Lifetime personality also admitted to having consumed two glasses of wine before the accident.

Christi gained fame as a main cast member of "Dance Moms" alongside her daughter, Chloe Lukasiak. The mother-and-daughter duo exited the show after four season following a contentious relationship with Abby Lee Miller. However, they made a guest appearance in season 7.

Recently, Christi and Chloe returned to the "Dance Moms" franchise for "Dance Moms: The Reunion", which aired May 1 on Lifetime. Additionally, Christi hosted "Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns", a clip show that premiered on Lifetime in May.

When speaking to BuzzFeed in May, Christi and Chloe reflected on their decision to return for the reunion special. "I wanted to be able to just go and speak my mind and address some of the issues that we never got to talk about before," Chloe said.

"It really truly felt like closing the book on Dance Moms, which was good for me," she added. "I needed that closure to move on and kind of leave Chloé from Dance Moms in the past and go forward as my own individual self."

Christi, meanwhile, added, "I have a group chat with all the moms. I talked to some moms more than the others." She continued, "We all have different personalities, clearly."