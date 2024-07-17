Jaylen Brown Speaks Up After Seemingly Calls Bronny James 'Not a Pro' During a Game

AceShowbiz - Jaylen Brown has broken his silence after being accused of taking a shot at Bronny James during his Summer League game. The NBA champion took to social media after he seemingly called LeBron James' son "not a pro" in a now-viral video.

On Monday, July 15, the 27-year-old was spotted sitting courtside next to Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas. At one point, cameras caught the the basketball shooting guard talking to Angel and Kysre, offering his two cents on Bronny's play.

"I don't think Bronny [James] is a pro," Jaylen appeared to say to the women, to which Kysre seemingly replied, "I think he'll be on the G-league team for sure." Jaylen then doubled down on his claim, "I don't think so, I think because of his name he'll be on the Lakers."

The clip has since gone viral. It prompted Jaylen to clear things up on X, formerly Twitter, by writing, "It's a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."

Since being drafted by his dad's team Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny has been facing nepotism allegations." However, his father revealed in a recent interview that the 19-year-old doesn't care about the criticism.

"He does not care about nobody. He doesn't even listen to that stuff. He's like the coolest. He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something [to address the critics]. Bro does not care," he told ESPN earlier this month. "Everything that's being said about him, he really does not care."

"People don't understand how hard that is and the commitment for him to be coming out of heart surgery less than a year ago, for him to be able to be in the NBA, the kid, he's special," LeBron continued. "But he doesn't care. He doesn't... It doesn't bother him."