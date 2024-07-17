'Deadpool and Wolverine' New Trailer Offers More Glimpse of Blonde-Haired Female Deadpool

AceShowbiz - With only ten days to go before its release, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has released a new trailer and TV spot that showcase a glimpse of Lady Deadpool. The trailer features the iconic red boots and blonde hair of the mysterious character, leaving fans speculating about the actress beneath the mask. Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift are among the top contenders.

Other Deadpool variants, including Cowboy Deadpool and Dogpool, also make appearances in the spot. Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy are credited as co-writers for the threequel, which promises a runtime of 128 minutes.

Despite its R-rating, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has hinted at the film's emotional undertones. "It's incredibly emotional. I call it the most wholesome R-rated film," he said. "It's a celebration of friendship, family, and found family."

The trailer teases other elements of the film, such as Wade Wilson and James Howlett embarking on a chaotic adventure that involves foiling a plot by Charles Xavier's sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapicic, and Rob Delaney, with cameos from Aaron Stanford as Pyro and others.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to shake up the MCU with its multiversal shenanigans and universe-hopping antics. Fans can expect to see a plethora of Deadpool variants and possibly even Wolverine variants. The film promises to push Marvel Studios to its limits, delivering an entertaining and thought-provoking experience.