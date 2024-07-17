Ingrid Andress Blames Alcohol for Lackluster National Anthem Performance, Enters Rehab Amid Backlash

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, country singer Ingrid Andress delivered a less-than-stellar rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. The performance, which quickly went viral, was widely criticized across social media platforms, drawing comparisons to Fergie's infamous 2018 NBA All-Star Game performance.

Online critics were harsh, with one X user writing, "What in the world???? Dear lord that was painful!" Another tweeted, "That Ingrid Andress national anthem might have been the worst thing to happen in America in the last 48 hours #brutal." Several players, including Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, were seen trying to hide their laughter during the performance.

However, not all comments were negative. Brothers Osborne suggested technical difficulties may have been at play. "As someone who has seen her sing many times live, she is incredibly talented," they commented on Instagram. "I'd bet the farm there were huge technical problems with her monitors."

Andress took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) the following day to issue a heartfelt apology, admitting her condition during the performance. "I'm not gonna bulls*** y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote. She further stated, "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night."

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition," Andress continued. "I'll let y'all know how rehab is, I hear it's super fun."

Following her admission, the singer received support from fans and fellow country artists, including Carly Pearce and Julia Michaels. "I'm sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot," commented Carly Pearce. Julia Michaels added, "Love you girl. I'm sorry you're going through this. And I'm sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you xx."

Despite the controversy, Andress remains a respected artist in the industry. She announced a new single titled "Colorado 9" set to be released on July 24 although subsequent performances have been canceled. Andress has been a four-time Grammy nominee, earning nods for Best New Artist and Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine."

As Andress begins her rehabilitation journey, fans and fellow artists are hopeful for her recovery and return to the music scene.