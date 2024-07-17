Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Appearance Almost Ruined Due to Severe Psoriasis on Her Face

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's appearance at the 2022 Met Gala was nearly compromised by a significant psoriasis flare-up that affected her face. The reality star and entrepreneur shared her ordeal during an episode of the "SHE MD" podcast with hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

Psoriasis is a chronic disease in which the immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to multiply too quickly and result in scaly, inflamed patches of skin.

Kardashian, 43, has been open about her struggle with the condition and its impact on her life. "When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit," she explained.

"It will really, really itch when it does," Kardashian said of the flare-up. Wondering what could possibly make her condition worsened, she said, "I'm trying to think of what I was going through at that time. There's a lot I could say."

Despite the flare-up coinciding with her preparation for the Met Gala, Kardashian managed to keep stress at bay. "I think I manage my stress pretty well, so it's shocking to me," she told Haney and Aliabadi, dispelling the notion that stress was the trigger for her condition.

Kardashian had previously spoken about experiencing both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis while preparing for the event. "Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands," she shared. She attributed the flare-up to a change in her diet, noting that once she cut out meat, her symptoms calmed down.

In the days leading up to the Met Gala, Kardashian tried various treatments to minimize the flare-up. "I fell asleep with tar patches on my face and homeopathic creams. I was literally drinking my tar teas," she said. These efforts, combined with the skillful application of concealer by her makeup artist, ensured that her psoriasis was undetectable on the red carpet.

While Kardashian continues to manage her condition through diet and treatment, she maintains a resilient attitude. She often shares her struggles on social media, providing a candid glimpse into her life with psoriasis. Despite the challenges, Kardashian still embraces the red carpet with grace and confidence.

Her journey with psoriasis serves as a testament to her strength and determination, proving that even in the face of adversity, she remains an iconic figure in both celebrity and fashion circles.