Kobe Bryant's NBA Star Dad Joe Bryant Died at 69 Following Massive Stroke

AceShowbiz - Joe Bryant, father of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69, leaving behind a storied legacy that extends beyond his role as a father. His passing comes just over four years after the tragic loss of his son Kobe and granddaughter Gianna.

Joe Bryant recently suffered a massive stroke, as reported by La Salle University head coach Fran Dunphy.

Joe's impressive career began at La Salle and Bartram High School, taking him through multiple seasons in the NBA. Though celebrated as Kobe Bryant's father, Joe carved out his own niche in the world of professional basketball, both in America and abroad.

After graduating from La Salle, Joe was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors in 1975. However, his rights were sold just four months later to the Philadelphia 76ers, his hometown team. Joe played eight seasons in the NBA, representing the 76ers, the San Diego Clippers, and the Houston Rockets, before moving overseas to continue his career in Italy and France.

The Bryant family returned to the U.S. when Kobe was 13 years old, where they settled back in Philadelphia. There, Kobe embarked on his illustrious high school career at Lower Merion High School, setting the stage for his own NBA stardom. But Joe's influence on the court did not end with his playing years.

In addition to guiding Kobe, Joe turned to coaching, sharing his expertise internationally and at home. Notably, he had a stint as head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks for a year, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the sport.