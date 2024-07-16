King Charles and Queen Camilla Evacuated From Royal Engagement Due to Security Scare

AceShowbiz - King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, were visiting Jersey during their two-day tour of the Channel Islands when a perceived threat forced them to evacuate. They were in the midst of conversations with local business owners when their security team instructed them to leave immediately.

It's believed that the threat was a drone, but reports remain unconfirmed. The public was reportedly unaware of any incident.

After a full background check, the threat was deemed a false alarm. The King and Queen resumed their engagement shortly after it was deemed safe.

The false alarm came just days after a gunman attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. Secret Service agents killed the gunman, who had fired at Trump from the roof of a nearby building.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole noted that there was a "heightened sense of security concern" for the royal couple after Trump's ordeal. However, he praised the Queen's composure during the incident, as she remained calm and collected.

Matt Taylor, founder of Jersey Sea Salt, who had been speaking to the King when the security scare occurred, said, "He stopped at the stall and said 'Ooh sea salt' and I said 'Come and have a chat, Sir.' Then his security appeared and grabbed me and said 'He has to go, now.' "

Despite the interruption, the royal couple completed their visit to Jersey. They traveled to Guernsey on Tuesday for a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and the ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch.

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands, a title that dates back to the Norman Conquest.