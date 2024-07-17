Crime Mob Star Diamond Announces Pregnancy by Flaunting Her Baby Bump

AceShowbiz - Rapper Diamond is having a bun in the oven. To inform her online devotees that she's expecting her second child, the former Crime Mob member shared a video of her flaunting her baby bump.

In the clip posted on Instagram on Monday, July 15, the 36-year-old could be seen shopping for baby items at Target. During the outing, she picked out both a boy's and a girl's outfit. She captioned it, "Team Girl or Team Boy."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle, who raved, "Girl for sure…let's go!! Congratulations too baby." Kandi Burruss exclaimed, "Congratulations!!!" Baby Lytes added, "Congrats sis."

Diamond announced her pregnancy months after she got engaged to her boxer boyfriend, Deven Paulsen. The 24-year-old proposed to the musician after one of his matches, presenting her with a giant rock on her finger. "Am I dreaming right now?" so she penned alongside a video from the proposal.

The unborn baby will be Diamond's second child. The femcee is already a proud mother to her son, Princeton. When celebrating Mother's Day in May, she uploaded some pictures of her and her son on Instagram, writing, "GOD Truly Blessed Me The Day I Became A #Mother to you Princeton !"

"GOD sent me an Angel! You Saved Me. That Changed My Life Forever! For the Better. Even tho this is our last Year celebrating #MothersDay with just you and I," she continued. "#Sonshine, I'm excited To See What the Future holds creating more beautiful Memories with our Family."

Later that month, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star praised her son for making the honor roll in school. "My Highlight Of May Was My handsome Intelligent Son PRINCETON," she gushed at the time. "Making PRINCIPALS LIST & CITIZENSHIP HONOR ROLL."