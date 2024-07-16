Jessica Capshaw Shares Her Journey to Motherhood and the Devastating Miscarriage She Suffered

AceShowbiz - Jessica Capshaw recently shared intimate details about her motherhood journey on an episode of her podcast, "Call It What It Is". The "Grey's Anatomy" star and her co-star, Camilla Luddington, discussed the decision to have more children with a listener who had two young boys.

Capshaw shared her perspective on having a large family, saying it was "very natural" for her since she came from a big family. She and her husband, Christopher Gavigan, have four children: Luke (16), Eve (13), Poppy (12), and Josephine (8).

Despite her positive experience, Capshaw also revealed a deeply personal loss she suffered. She described how, after getting pregnant with her fourth child, she went for an ultrasound at 10 weeks and was devastated to find that there was no heartbeat.

"It was the most shocking and deeply, deeply sad thing," Capshaw said. She explained how she struggled with the news and had to decide how to tell her husband.

The actress underwent a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure to remove the tissue from her uterus. She credited her compassionate doctor and partner for their support during this difficult time.

Capshaw emphasized the importance of open and honest communication between partners when deciding to have children. She stressed that it's a "very personal answer" and that couples need to be "really really in touch and really really honest with yourself and with your partner."

Despite the miscarriage, Capshaw expressed gratitude for her three healthy children and highlighted the importance of self-care and support for both the physical and emotional well-being of mothers and families.