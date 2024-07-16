 
Katy Perry Jokingly Reveals What She Loves the Most From Fiance Orlando Bloom
The former 'American Idol' judge brings laughter to her followers when addressing a fan's question about her fiance 'Magic Stick' during an Instagram Live session.

AceShowbiz - During an Instagram Live session, Katy Perry playfully addressed a fan's question about her fiance Orlando Bloom's "Magic Stick," eliciting laughter from her followers. However, she quickly clarified that her love for Bloom goes beyond physical attributes.

"No, it's really his heart," she said. "And he gave me my greatest gift ever," whispering "Daisy Dove," the name of their three-year-old daughter.

Their relationship has weathered its ups and downs, beginning in 2016. After a brief split in 2017, they reunited in 2018 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.

Bloom, who has a 13-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, expressed his admiration for Perry's support during his adventures for the Peacock series "Orlando Bloom: To The Edge."

"She respected that this was something that was on my path," Bloom said.

Perry emphasized the importance of open communication and time management in their relationship. "We have a really good calendar," she said. "We read it and both have the hyperlink."

Despite recent criticism over her collaboration on the song "Woman's World" with Dr. Luke, whom Kesha accused of assault, Perry remains unapologetic about her relationship with Bloom.

"He's got the magic in him!" she joked, paraphrasing a line from the 2010 single "Magic" by B.o.B. "I guess he's got the magic in him!"

