 
'The Bachelorette' Recap: Jenn Tran Deals With Heated Rivalry in First Group Date
TV

A new episode of Jenn's season of the long-running dating competition series features a group date and a one-on-one date, as well as plenty of drama and competition among the contestants.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jenn Tran, the first Asian American lead in the franchise's history, kicked off her journey on "The Bachelorette" in Melbourne, Australia. On the first group date, seven contestants faced off in a comedy festival, with Aaron Erb and Devin Strader engaging in a heated rivalry.

Devin repeatedly pulled Jenn aside, angering Aaron and the other men. Aaron confronted Devin about his actions, but Devin remained unfazed. Later, during a room service interruption, Devin further escalated the tension by kissing Jenn in front of Aaron.

Jenn was visibly uncomfortable with the men's arguments. She gave the group date rose to Grant Ellis, disappointing Aaron, who expressed his frustration with Devin's behavior.

The next day, Marcus Edward went on a skydiving date with Jenn. Despite her initial fear, Marcus helped calm her nerves and provided support. After the jump, they shared a passionate kiss and Marcus was awarded the date rose.

  Editors' Pick

On the following group date, the remaining nine contestants participated in a wildlife photo shoot. Hakeem Moulton's encounter with a golden spider caused mild panic, while Dylan Johnson impressed Jenn with his courage and compassion. He received the date rose, continuing the night with Jenn.

Back at the hotel, the men confronted Devin about his actions, with Aaron labeling him a bully. Devin apologized but remained defensive.

At the cocktail party, Jenn expressed her excitement for the future. However, Devin once again pulled her aside, causing frustration among the other contestants. Thomas Nguyen intervened, but Devin accused him of embarrassing himself.

During the final cocktail party, Jenn handed out roses to 11 contestants, including Aaron and Devin, much to Thomas's disappointment.

"The Bachelorette" will continue next Monday on ABC.

