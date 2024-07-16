Sabrina Carpenter's Olympic Fever Fueled by Espresso in New Promo

AceShowbiz - In a whimsical promo released by NBC, Sabrina Carpenter displays her enthusiasm for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Sipping espresso at a cafe in the French capital, the "Espresso" singer converses with a virtual blue bird that interrupts her as she reads the newspaper.

"Oh, well hello there handsome," Carpenter greets the bird, playfully assuming it's addressing her. "Oh, thank you, it's so nice to meet a fan."

As her song "Espresso" plays in the background, Carpenter enthusiastically lists what she's most excited to witness at the Games, "The amazing opening ceremony on the Seine, Simone's epic comeback, the U.S.A./Australia rivalry in the pool, and the world's fastest man and woman, Noah and Sha'Carri, racing for Team USA."

While expressing her admiration for Olympians Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, Carpenter scolds the bird for its flirtatious behavior. "You need to behave yourself," she laughs.

The promo concludes with a waiter expressing concern over Carpenter's espresso consumption, saying, "I think she's had enough espresso."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter previously discussed the song's success and her sense of humor. "I just love that people get my sense of humor," she said.

Carpenter's Olympic fever comes just two weeks before the release of her upcoming album "Short n' Sweet". In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, she expressed her hope that her music would resonate with listeners and guide them through life's challenges.