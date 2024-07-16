Summer Walker Shuts Down Lil Meech Reconciliation Rumors Despite Hanging Out With His Mom

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is not getting back together with Lil Meech. The "CPR" songstress set the records straight after one fan suggested that she might rekindle her romance with the "BMF" actor upon catching wind of her new photo.

In the said photo, Summer could be seen posing backstage with Chris Brown as she attended the Atlanta stop for his "11:11" tour on Sunday, July 14. The mom of three donned a cheerleader outfit with "MISS BROWN" written on the front.

Upon catching wind of the photo, fans were more focused on Lil Meech's mom who joined Summer on the occasion. "Lil Meech's mom in the background," one of them pointed out. The comment didn't go unnoticed by the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker, who later responded, "Just because you think 2+2 is 4, its not. It's 5."

Her response got mixed responses from Internet users. Defending Summer, one said, "Assumptions be crazy I still talk to my ex mom and sister we go out throw parties and take trips." Similarly, one other wrote, "Folks still talk to their ex's parents sometimes lol it's not their fault if they still like one another. It's the fault of their kid who ain't acting right."

Another added, "Summer said unhand my business damn." Someone else joked, "It's 5 cuz there's a baby lol." One other noted, "I don't like her comeback cause what?"

The new photo arrived after Summer and Meech sparked split rumors following their brief reconciliation. Back in December, the on-and-off couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, just around one month after confirming their rekindled romance.

While the reason behind Summer and Meech's second split remains unclear, she seemingly suggested why they parted ways on Instagram Stories. She reposted tweets that read, "I remember I cut a n***a off bc I had to put my bed together by myself. You think you finna lay up in a BED I put together???" The musician also reposted a tweet from Ari Fletcher, which read, "N***as love they homeboys more than anybody on earth."