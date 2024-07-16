 
Neil Patrick Harris Remembers On-Screen Dad James B. Sikking After His Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The publicist of the late 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' star, who also appeared on shows in the 1970s like 'M.A.S.H.' and 'Hawaii Five-O', died 'peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family' over the weekend.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neil Patrick Harris has paid tribute to James B. Sikking after his death. The actor, who played James' on-screen son on the ABC medical sitcom "Doogie Howser, M.D.", shared their memories in an Instagram post shared on Monday, July 15.

Sharing a picture of his late co-star, the 51-year-old wrote, "Jim Sikking played my dad in Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people I've ever known." He also called the later star "a true professional."

"He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son," Neil added. "My condolences to his actual family for their loss."

  Editors' Pick

James passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday. His publicist, Cynthia Synder, revealed that the Hill Street Blues actor died "peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family."

"In a remarkable career, Sikking's wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse," Cynthia said in a statement. "His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage."

The cause of death was dementia. James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florine, his son Andrew, daughter Dr. Emily Sikking (Mallory 'Chip' Milam), as well as four grandchildren.

James was best knwon for playing Lt. Howard Hunter, the leader of the precinct's Emergency Action Team, on "Hill Street Blues" from 1981 to 1987. He also appeared on shows in the 1970s, including "Mission: Impossible," "M.A.S.H.", "Hawaii Five-O", "Charlie's Angels" and "Little House on the Prairie".

Of working with James on "Doogie Howser, M.D.", Neil told USA TODAY in 2019, "I look back on that with fondness." He added, "That was a very remarkably wonderful chapter for somebody who had never really been in the entertainment business before."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Enjoy Christmas Extravaganza

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Enjoy Christmas Extravaganza

Neil Patrick Harris Talks About Turning 50

Neil Patrick Harris Talks About Turning 50

Neil Patrick Harris Hopes His Kids Won't Become 'Sulky Teens'

Neil Patrick Harris Hopes His Kids Won't Become 'Sulky Teens'

Neil Patrick Harris Issues Apology After 'The Corpse of Amy Winehouse' Joke Resurfaces

Neil Patrick Harris Issues Apology After 'The Corpse of Amy Winehouse' Joke Resurfaces

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo