Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Want to 'Feel Some Sense of Normalcy' in Their Relationship

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's secret to keeping their relationship under the radar is revealed. A source claiming to be close to the couple spills in a new report how the two are spending time together as they have been dating for more than a year.

"Kylie and Timothee like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy," the source tells Entertainment Tonight. "They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren't constantly in the public eye. They know that's not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other's privacy."

Of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the "Dune: Part Two" actor, the insider adds that "they like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie's family and each other's friends." The source further spills, "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other and there isn't any void of communication."

Additionally, Kylie's family and friends are allegedly supportive of her relationship with the "Wonka" star. "Kylie's family thinks that Timothee is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man. They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about," the source notes. "He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."

Kylie and Timothee were previously hit with split rumors since they hadn't been seen together since their PDA-packed appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The pair, however, shut down the speculations when they were photographed enjoying a movie date in Los Angeles in June.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul and her boyfriend headed to the Grauman's Chinese Theatre to catch a movie in Los Angeles. For the night out, the mom of two dressed casually in a white tank top, long black pants and an army hat. She also carried a black handbag and jacket. Timothee, meanwhile, went with a black ensemble.