Coldplay Premieres New Song 'Good Feelings' at Rome Concert

AceShowbiz - Fans were in for a surprise treat as Coldplay brought their unreleased track "Good Feelings" to life during a mesmerizing concert in Rome, Italy. This was their first-ever live performance of the spirited song, sparking excitement and anticipation for their upcoming album "Moon Music".

During their vibrant show at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Friday, July 12, Coldplay premiered their new upbeat track "Good Feelings". Frontman Chris Martin serenaded the crowd with nostalgic summer memories, singing, "We fell in love in the summer/ I remember baby, we felt the sun shine through/ And we were born for each other/ All the good feelings, for one another/ As we danced to the radio." Fans have been familiar with this tune for years as it was originally considered for their 2021 album "Music of the Spheres".

Interestingly, the version of "Good Feelings" that almost made it to "Music of the Spheres" was reportedly produced by Max Martin and included a collaboration with The Chainsmokers. According to Rolling Stone, Coldplay's "Moon Music", scheduled for release on October 4, will feature a new rendition of "Good Feelings" with vocals from the emerging Nigerian artist Ayra Starr.

Coldplay's recent single "Feelslikeimfallinginlove", also from "Moon Music", has already captivated audiences. Chris Martin's poignant lyrics, "It feels like I'm falling in love/ You're throwing me a lifeline/ Oh, not for the first time/ I know I'm not alone," have struck a chord with fans worldwide. The band's global tour continues to attract massive crowds, with the tour set to conclude in Auckland, New Zealand on November 16.

In addition to dazzling performances, Coldplay announced a sustainability initiative linked to "Moon Music". The band has emphasized environmentally friendly production practices. Each vinyl copy of the album will be pressed from nine recycled plastic bottles, and the CDs will be made from 90 percent recycled polycarbonate. These efforts aim to reduce CO2 emissions in production by at least 78%, avoiding the use of over five metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

Speculations about Coldplay's future have been circulating since 2021 when Chris Martin hinted that the band might stop making albums by 2025, capping their discography at 12 albums. With "Moon Music" being the tenth, fans are left pondering the next steps for the iconic band.

Nonetheless, Coldplay remains committed to delivering unforgettable music experiences, recently enchanting Glastonbury Festival attendees with a stellar headline performance. While their musical journey may be finite, each new release and live show continues to build an illustrious legacy for Chris Martin and his bandmates.