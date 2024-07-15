 
Jon Stewart's RNC Milwaukee Show Called Off by 'Daily Show' After Donald Trump Rally Shooting
Comedy Central
TV

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has forced 'The Daily Show' to cancel its planned live broadcasts due to be hosted by Jon Stewart from Milwaukee, opting instead to broadcast from its home base in NYC.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the wake of an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, significant changes are unfolding. "The Daily Show," originally scheduled to broadcast live from the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, has scrapped these plans due to the evolving situation and logistical issues.

The show, which promised insightful and satirical coverage from the Marcus Performing Arts Center, informed ticketholders via an email on Sunday, July 14, expressing their need to reschedule the on-ground events in Wisconsin. The planned broadcasts, hosted by Jon Stewart along with key figures like Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper, will now take place Tuesday through Thursday from New York City's studio.

The decision follows intensified security measures in Milwaukee, where authorities have established perimeters and buffer zones around the convention area. This comes as part of a joint threat assessment by the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and local law enforcement agencies, a necessary response to the unsettling events that transpired over the weekend.

Despite the security concerns, Trump announced via Truth Social his commitment to continue with his scheduled trip to Milwaukee, stating, "Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a shooter, or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 p.m. TODAY."

Furthermore, "The Daily Show" canceled "Indogcision 2024," a creative event combining voter registration and pet adoption planned for Cathedral Square Park on Sunday. The abrupt change left fans disappointed, as all seats for the tapings had sold out, according to the ticketing service 1iota.

The unexpected turn of events also prompted a response from Marcus Performing Arts Center's President and CEO Kevin Giglinto, who supported "The Daily Show's" decision, acknowledging the shocking developments and expressing empathy for the inconvenienced audience members.

With this significant shift, "The Daily Show" joins other late-night programs recalibrating their plans. CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld" had also planned live coverage from Chicago and Milwaukee respectively, demonstrating the widespread impact of the unsettling political climate.

As Jon Stewart and the hosts gear up to deliver their unique take from New York City, the anticipation remains high for viewers, keen to see how the satirical lens of "The Daily Show" will capture the unfolding political drama at this year's RNC.

