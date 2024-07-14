 
Bhad Bhabie Flexes $57M Earning From Adult Platform
  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli is really raking it in since she joined OnlyFans. The Internet personality revealed that she's earned $57 million from the adult-only platform within more than three years.

The 21-year-old showed off her income via Instagram Story on Saturday, July 13. She received mostly from messages, which was more than $32 million. She got $24 million from subscriptions and over $578,000 from tips.

Fans were quick to offer their two cents after The Neighborhood Talk re-shared the Story on Instagram. "She said cash her at the bank how bout that," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Run it up." Someone else quipped, "Dam I'm in the wrong profession."

Bhabie, who joined OnlyFans in April 2021 just one week after she turned 18, claimed that she broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours at that time. She later shocked everyone when she said that she had made $50 million from OnlyFans alone in the last one year.

In April 2022, the femcee took to Instagram to offer up the receipts. She posted screenshots of her earnings page on the adult-only platform. According to the page, she made close to $53 million gross, with her net after fees around $43 million.

That aside, Bhabie made media headlines recently after revealing her boyfriend Le Vaughn's alleged physical assault on her. "Me an LV ain't been together fr since may!" she wrote, before adding in a follow-up post, "This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy."

The "Gucci Flip Flops" raptress also unleashed surveillance footage that showed her in a physical altercation with her baby daddy. Not stopping there, the new mom posted two photos of her face covered in bruises.

